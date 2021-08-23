President Tebboune: “Algeria Backs Up Tunisia At This Delicate Stage”

• President Abdelmadjid Tebboune re-affirmed the solidarity of the Algerian people and government with sister Tunisia at this delicate stage, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic.

The source revealed that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had a phone call with his brother, Kais Saied, President of the sisterly Tunisian Republic, in which he assured him of the solidarity of Algeria, the people and government with sister Tunisia.

The two presidents also discussed ways to shore up Algerian-Tunisian relations in various fields of endeavor.

On the other hand, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, delivered a written message from the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied.

Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was received by the Tunisian President during his visit to Tunisia as a special envoy of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

• The Minister of Foreign Affairs tweeted, on his official Twitter page, “I was honored to meet President Kais Saied and hand him a written message from his brother President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. We seized this renewed opportunity to review the distinguished fraternal relations between those who welcomed the mutual donation of solidarity that has been registered recently, and we also tackled the latest developments in the situation on the Maghreb stage”.

• The visit comes within the framework of the common will of the two countries to strengthen the distinguished relations of brotherhood, cooperation and good-neighborliness, and work to consolidate the traditions of consultation and coordination in regional and international issues of common concern.

• President Tebboune previously emphasized that what is happening in Tunisia is an internal matter, and that the latter is able to solve its problems on its own, without any external pressure.

• The President of the Republic said, in the last regular meeting with representatives of the national media, that Algeria rejects anyone’s pressure on Tunisia and interference in its internal affairs, explaining, “From the nature of Algeria as an individual and a nation, it refuses interference in our internal affairs, and from that we do not interfere in Tunisian affairs,” and we do not impose anything on it”.

• The President added, “The helping hand is extended to sister Tunisia, and we are with her through thick and thin”.

• As the President of the Republic stated, “Tunisia is moving towards a solution to its internal problems,” referring to the current crisis there, to the fact that Tunisia “has chosen a system that is incompatible with the composition of the Third World, but what is happening there remains an internal matter”.