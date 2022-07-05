-- -- -- / -- -- --
President Tebboune Announces the Opening of the Land Border with Tunisia

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache
The land border between Algeria and Tunisia will be officially opened, starting on July 15, in a joint decision between President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied.

The opening of the land borders between the two neighbouring countries came in a meeting between President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Tunisian President Kais Saied.

It was announced that the land borders would be opened for private cars and travellers with Tunisia, starting next July 15, after the movement was limited to goods.

