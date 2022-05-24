-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

President Tebboune Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Italy

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 18
  • 0
President Tebboune Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Italy

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, embarks on a three-day state visit to the Republic of Italy, here on Wednesday.

“At the invitation of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune will start Wednesday a three-day state visit to Italy,” said the communiqué.

“This visit is of paramount importance to the historical friendship relations and the development of bilateral ties in various fields, particularly business cooperation. Moreover, the visit is part of the new vision of the two heads of state and their willingness to give a fresh impetus to dialogue, and strategic cooperation between the two neighbouring and sisterly countries”, added the source.

Related Articles
Palestinian Excoriation Of “Normalization” And Tribute To Algeria Touch Off Madness Of Morocco’s Makhzen

Palestinian Excoriation Of “Normalization” And Tribute To Algeria Touch Off Madness Of Morocco’s Makhzen

These Are The Prospects For French-Algerian Relations After Le Drian’s Departure

These Are The Prospects For French-Algerian Relations After Le Drian’s Departure

Spanish Parliament to Discuss Canceling Support For the Autonomy Proposal in Western Sahara

Spanish Parliament to Discuss Canceling Support For the Autonomy Proposal in Western Sahara

Sonelgaz Accompanies Libyan Gécol in Developing Electrical Network Production and Maintenance

Sonelgaz Accompanies Libyan Gécol in Developing Electrical Network Production and Maintenance

Mahrez… The Arab Most Crowned With Titles And Outperforms Salah and Hakimi

Mahrez… The Arab Most Crowned With Titles And Outperforms Salah and Hakimi

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read