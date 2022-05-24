President Tebboune Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Italy

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, embarks on a three-day state visit to the Republic of Italy, here on Wednesday.

“At the invitation of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune will start Wednesday a three-day state visit to Italy,” said the communiqué.

“This visit is of paramount importance to the historical friendship relations and the development of bilateral ties in various fields, particularly business cooperation. Moreover, the visit is part of the new vision of the two heads of state and their willingness to give a fresh impetus to dialogue, and strategic cooperation between the two neighbouring and sisterly countries”, added the source.