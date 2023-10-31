President Tebboune: Full-fledged Crimes in Gaza Must Be Deterred

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Tuesday, called on the sincere and impartial will of the international community to deter the full-fledged crime against humanity committed by the Zionist occupation in Gaza, in the eyes of the world, reiterating Algeria’s unconditional solidarity with the Palestinians in the circumstances they are going through.

The President of the Republic’s message on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the outbreak of the Algerian Liberation Revolution of November 1, 1954, stated that “this eternal anniversary coincides with the dangerous repercussions of the Zionist occupation’s continuation of its blatant aggression against the Palestinian people and its continuation of committing repeated crimes of genocide in the Gaza Strip,” noting that “Algeria, which has always stood by the Palestinian people in word and deed, and renews its call to all regional and international parties to seek an urgent awakening of the conscience of the international community and stop the arrogant aggression against children, women and the elderly”.

President Tebboune reiterated Algeria’s position “which expresses loyalty to our glorious history, and to the eternal November message in support of truth and adherence to support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, and unlimited and unconditional solidarity with them in these special circumstances,” calling on “all living consciences, sincere and impartial wills to deter the full-fledged crime against humanity that the occupation army is committing it in front of the world.”

President Tebboune stressed that the anniversary of the Liberation Revolution “makes us always feel the weight of responsibility and the sanctity of honesty, and from that, we derive the strong will to reach, thanks to the mobilization of male and female citizens, our strategic goals in which we have been keen and will continue to be keen to resort to the facts in the field, far from the failures of the platforms of slander and one-upmanship.” He added, “The propaganda clamour issued by those lined up in the queues of those hostile to our dear country which is anticipating with all determination and steadfastness the era of growth and goodness, and in fulfilment of what our heroic martyrs wrote, may Allah bless them.”