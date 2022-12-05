President Tebboune: “I Am Fully Aware Of The Algerian People’s Aspiration For An Algeria Of Reverence”

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said on Monday that he is “fully aware” of the aspirations of the Algerian people for “true justice” and for “prosperity and development in a new Algeria of reverence”.

Addressing to the participants in the international symposium organized by the Constitutional Court, President Tebboune said, in his speech read out on his behalf by Boualem Boualem, the advisor in charge of legal and judicial affairs, “I am fully aware of their (the people’s) aspirations for true justice and for prosperity and development in a new Algeria with reverence, which takes the place it deserves at the regional and international levels, a position commensurate with its human and material capabilities and the compatibility and sacrifices of its great sons and daughters during the victorious liberation revolution and through the various stations of its glorious history.

He added: “Three years ago, on December 19, 2019 in particular, I wore the highest honors in this very building, as I was officially installed as the elected President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, which is the trust that I carry as much as I can with the utmost loyalty to the trust of our proud people”.

He further underlined that “the constitution came to make the Constitutional Court a bulwark for democracy and the stability of the republican system in an Algeria that is keen on human dignity”.

The President of the Republic Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune added, “We affirm that today’s meeting is a real opportunity to exchange experiences and enable citizens to defend their rights as guaranteed by the constitution”.

On Monday morning, the proceedings of the first international symposium, entitled “Citizen’s Right to Access to Constitutional Judiciary in Light of Comparative Systems,” kicked off at the Palaice of the Nations, west of Algiers, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the founding of the Constitutional Court.