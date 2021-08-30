President Tebboune Is Heading To Wrap Up His Political Reform Projects

With the signing of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s decree summoning the electoral body for the early elections of the municipal and provincial popular councils (APC-APW), expected on November 27, the head of state will be close to wrapping up his political projects, which he launched within the framework of his electoral promises as part of the 2019 presidential polls.

• If the official discourse linked the holding of local elections prior to their time to developments in the health situation as a result of the viral pandemic, but the decision of the presidency on the date of their organization after summoning the electorate, and preparing the legal framework for conducting them by reviewing the law related to the electoral system, as well as the initial indicators regarding the health situation (reducing the number of infected people ), the hypothesis of conducting it on the specified date is likely.

• The summoning of the electoral body for early local elections is the third of its kind since President Tebboune assumed the reins of the El Mouradia Palace, and the presidential road map began, by organizing a referendum to amend the constitution on the 1st of last November, followed by the early legislative elections that took place on June 12, which resulted in a new parliament.

• The importance of holding early local elections for the authorities lies not only in ending the mandate of elected representatives who were chosen in circumstances marred by doubts about the integrity of the electoral process, but also in the fact that it contributes to the renewal of the remaining old faces in the upper house of Parliament, which is expected in the last month of this year, because the electorate in the next mid-term renewal will be formed by those elected by the elections which are expected at the end of next November.

Implementing the president’s reform promises will open the way for him to lay the foundations for new state institutions, not inherited from an era in a people’s revolt against the old practices on February 19, 2019. The constitution was revised based on the requirements of the post-“popular movement” phase, and the new parliament is no longer the subject of accusations. Regarding its credibility, the same is the case with the expected municipal and provincial local councils, all of which constitute the pillars of “New Algeria”, as President Tebboune called it in his various speeches, devoid of the most prominent faces affiliated with the so-called “gang”.

President Tebboune has finished building and establishing new state institutions that will pave the way for him to engage in another endeavor that is no less important and sensitive than its predecessor, which is to complete the establishment of a legal system to frame the next stage. These are all projects within the framework of President Tebboune’s agenda.

The void in building state institutions will contribute to concentrating the state’s efforts to build a diversified and strong national economy that is not dependent on the hydrocarbon sector, which contributes to creating wealth and reducing the size of the gap between the broad and the few wealthy groups, a choice that the head of state bet on since his decision to run for the Presidential rostrum.

• Within the framework of this endeavor, the president’s laudable effort is to recover the looted funds at home and abroad, which he said he will recover “at any price”, and the latte will be pumped into the economic sector to create more new job opportunities for the unemployed, thus shoring up the standard of living of Algerians, which has been greatly eroded.