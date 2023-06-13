President Tebboune Is in Russia to build A New Strategic Partnership

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune left Algiers on Tuesday for a three-day state visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

A statement from the Presidency of the Republic said on Tuesday that President Tebboune’s three-day state visit to the Russian Federation “at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Mr Vladimir Putin, comes within the framework of shoring up cooperation between the two friendly countries,” adding that President Tebboune “will participate during this visit in the proceedings of the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The state visit is the highest level among the types of visits that take place between Heads of State and Heads of Government, and it has its own decrees and distinguished programs, as it is the most important form of international contacts in the field of diplomatic protocol that President Tebboune is conducting in Russia, the culmination of extensive discussions and understandings between senior officials of the two countries in recent months.

In recent months, the Russian and Algerian sides have been meticulously preparing for President Tebboune’s visit, as confirmed by the Russian ambassador to Algeria, Valerian Shuvaev, in a recent interview with ”Echorouk”, when he said: “A lot of work is being done to prepare for President Tebboune’s visit to Moscow, “Algeria stresses the need to prepare well for the upcoming important bilateral events, first and foremost the state visit of President Tebboune, in order to give a more solid and diversified content to the comprehensive strategic partnership that the two countries are seeking to establish.

Relations between Algeria and Moscow have been characterized in recent years by intensity, dynamism and a high level of consultation, as the dialogue between the two countries has remained active, particularly on international and regional issues, translated into frequent telephone calls between President Tebboune and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and these contacts have served as an opportunity to exchange visions on the international situation and regional issues, as well as prospects for energy cooperation.

On the occasion of these contacts, the two presidents also agreed on the importance of exchanging high-level visits, which was confirmed by the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, to Algeria in May 2022, during which he reaffirmed the two countries’ determination to bolster their cooperation by signing a new document that would form the basis of bilateral relations, in addition to reciprocal visits by senior military officers.

Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Nassim Belhoul, says of President Tebboune’s visit that it comes in the light of “the positive movements that the complex world is witnessing today, and the active operations aimed at halting the signs of the emergence of features of a new edition of the Cold War, a global confrontation on many regional chessboards, and increasing opportunities and capabilities”. The political-peaceful settlement of international problems and conflicts, especially after Algeria joined the club of international peace and security engineers, is an important step by which it supports the new vision of a multi-polar world, benefiting from Russian strategic support.

Dr. Belhoul, editor of Defense and Geo-political magazines, confirmed in an interview with Echorouk that “the visit aims to unify the Algerian-Russian strategic and military compass on regional and global issues that await the formation of a stable and secure strategic axis in the region, which would contribute to the completion of a more secure and stable multi-polar world order, after the bankruptcy of the unified vision and leadership of the world.”

Our interlocutor also stressed that the visit is about two important issues, the first being “the question of the new distribution of military forces with a diplomatic façade and the geopolitical roles in the areas of Algerian-Russian interests, and only the prospects for the development of the political-military situation between the two parties, which will largely determine the direction of private geo-military construction”.

The two states, which will rely on the means of defusing security threats more than any issue related to the traditional systems of confrontation with risks, and the second is related to discussing ways to enhance the vision of the two states on the issues of peace and global justice in terms of looking at the international plasma through geopolitical portals and new alliances similar to the BRICS bloc.

Commenting on the two countries’ efforts to move towards a strategic partnership between them, Belhoul, who has been appointed a member of the Russian Military Scientific Council, says: “The timing of such a visit is a desire to promote this serious and qualitative interaction between the two countries and comes at a very sensitive and tense global time (the crisis in Ukraine, the energy shock)”. He adds that “the main concern is to strengthen this important geopolitical axis in terms of its depth and regional influence, that is, to consolidate its political and diplomatic position in its regional and continental environment, and to move, by bridging this axis, towards an international situation that allows it and even opens many options and opportunities for it, through a purely strategic approach.