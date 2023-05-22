President Tebboune On A Mission To Besiege Maneuvers Of Morocco’s Makhzen regime

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has embarked on a state visit to the Republic of Portugal, his second visit to the European continent after the one that took him to Italy, a visit that had not been announced by diplomatic channels or discussed in the media, as was the case with other planned visits.

According to a statement published on the presidency’s Facebook page, this two-day visit “falls within the framework of strengthening the historic friendship, cooperation and good neighborliness between the two countries and pushing it towards new horizons and wider areas for the benefit of the two neighboring peoples”.

Portugal is regarded as one of the countries that has maintained relations of friendship and cooperation with Algeria since 2005. It is also considered a reliable economic partner for Algeria, even if this partnership is dominated by an energy dimension. Portugal is 82 per cent dependent on Algerian gas, which is exported through pipelines.

Before President Tebboune left for Lisbon on Monday 22nd May, Algeria had received the Portuguese Minister of Economy, Antonio Costa Silva, about a week earlier, during which he described Algeria as a “credible partner in the field of energy” in front of both the Prime Minister, Aymen Benabderahmane, and the Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, Ali Aoun.

In the same week, the Portuguese ambassador to Algeria, Luis de Albuquerque Veloso, was also received by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ammar Belani. And the Moroccan Foreign Ministry issued a unilateral statement in which it spoke of the Portuguese government’s support for what it called the “territorial unity” of the Alawite kingdom.

And the Portuguese government has issued a statement that undermines the credibility of the statement circulated by the Moroccan regime, announcing its “support for the efforts of the United Nations to resolve the conflict in Western Sahara through a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution”, a position that usually angers the Moroccan Makhzen regime because it is not in line with the dominant thesis. The self-determination presented by Rabat in 2007, given that the United Nations only recognizes the 1991 decision and recognizes the holding of a referendum on the self-determination of the Saharawi people, for which the MINURSO mission was created, which is an acronym for “United Nations Mission to organize the referendum in Western Sahara”.

During President Tebboune’s visit to Portugal, it is expected that a number of political coordination agreements will be signed to improve the movement of people and transport, as well as economic and trade cooperation. An Algerian-Portuguese business forum will also be organized in the capital, Lisbon, with the participation of 60 Algerian businessmen.

From a political and diplomatic point of view, the visit will be an opportunity for Algeria to block the path of the Moroccan Makhzen regime, which is seeking to lure another European country into the quagmire of supporting Rabat’s expansionist plans in the Maghreb, as it did with Spain, and to strangle its expansion with its former allies on the old continent.

The case of political corruption, in which the Moroccan regime was involved in buying the debts of some European representatives, is still being investigated by the Belgian judiciary, after it was proved that prominent officials of the Moroccan regime were involved at the diplomatic and intelligence levels. It is well known that important European leaders were affected by the conspiring Moroccan regime’s low-down spying methods, such as the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and prominent ministers in two governments, as well as the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and the former Belgian Prime Minister and current President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

All these facts make it easy for Algerian officials, headed by the President of the Republic, to convince Portuguese officials that the Moroccan Makhzen regime is a rogue regime that does not establish friendly relations, even if it is related to its allies, as happened with Spain, France and Belgium.