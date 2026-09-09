President Tebboune Orders: “Putting the one-stop shop for investment into service by the end of September”

President of the Republic Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave strict instructions to put the one-stop shop into actual service by the end of this September, and in parallel with that, the immediate launch of a complete inventory process for industrial real estate in the country.

This came out after a working meeting, chaired by the President of the Republic, Wednesday, dedicated to the investment sector and activating the one-stop shop, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic ordered the acceleration of the digitalization of all investment operations with the relevant sectors, especially with the tax, state property, and customs departments, the same source added.

On the other hand, the President of the Republic approved the reorganization of ports and making them specialized, according to the statement, which pointed out in this context the allocation of the port of Mostaganem, exclusively, to import operations carried out by public institutions and companies.

This meeting was attended by the Prime Minister, the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, the Minister of Finance, the Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of the General Directorate of Communication, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries, the Minister of Domestic Trade and National Market Regulation, the Minister High Commissioner for Digitalization, the Director General of Customs and the Director General of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency.