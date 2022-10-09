President Tebboune Receives A Phone Call From His French Counterpart

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a phone call, here on Sunday, from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the Algerian-French relationships.



According to a statement by the presidency of the Republic; “President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received today a phone call from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and expressed their satisfaction at the positive evolution and level of these relations”.



“The two presidents also discussed the important meeting of the 5th Algerian-French High-Level Intergovernmental Committee which is being held in Algiers, as well as the developments of the situation in the region”, concluded the source.

Elisabeth Borne Starts A Two-day Visit To Algeria



French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne starts a two-day visit to Algeria here on Sunday with a top-level delegation, pushing for better ties with Algeria



Her two-day visit to Algeria along with 16 ministers — over a third of her government — comes just six weeks after President Emmanuel Macron concluded a three-day visit aimed at ending months of tensions with Algiers.



This is the first trip abroad for the French Prime Minister, who will begin her journey with memorial gestures. Like President Emmanuel Macron during his visit at the end of August which, after months of tension, made it possible to warm up relations between the two countries.



Elisabeth Borne will lay a wreath at the Monument des Martyrs, a high place of Algerian memory of the war of independence (1954-1962) facing France, as well as at the Saint-Eugène cemetery in Algiers, where many French people were born in Algeria.



Borne is expected to sign deals on economic cooperation, including energy — although deliveries of natural gas to France are “not on the table”, according to her office.



Borne is also set to meet president Tebboune, and is expected to sign several agreements with Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane.



In an interview with some Algerian media, she said the visit would focus on “education, culture, the ecological transition and the economy.”



“More cooperation will be a source of growth for our two countries. Paris wants to develop joint projects with Algeria”, Borne confirmed.

Ties between Algeria and France had seen months of tensions after Macron last year questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation.

But during his visit in August, Macron and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune drew a line under the spat, declaring a “new, irreversible dynamic of progress”.



Macron announced, during the same visit, the creation of a joint commission of historians to examine the colonial period, including the war.

