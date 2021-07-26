-- -- -- / -- -- --
President Tebboune Receives Phone Call From His Tunisian Counterpart Kais Saied

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received, on Monday, a telephone call from his Tunisian counterpart, Kaïs Saïed, during which the situation in Tunisia was raised, a statement from the Presidency of the Republic said.

“The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune received, Monday, a phone call from his brother Kaïs Saïed, President of the Tunisian Republic, during which developments in the situation in Tunisia were discussed. The two presidents also addressed the prospects for Algerian-Tunisian relations and the ways and means of their consolidation,” the press release added.

*Political chaos in Tunisia after sudden decisions by Kais Saied

Ambiguity dominates the political situation in Tunisia after President Kais Saied suspended parliament’s seizure of executive power. And there is a state of anticipation over the next step of the president, who has always expressed his desire to turn the political system into a presidential one.

For his part, Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi staged a sit-in on Monday morning in front of Parliament in the capital, Tunis, after the army prevented him from entering the building, the day after President Kais Saied suspended the council’s proceedings, according to an AFP photographer.

