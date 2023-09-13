President Tebboune Receives The Ambassador Of The United States Of America

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Wednesday the Ambassador of the United States of America in Algeria, Mrs Elizabeth Moore Aubin.

The meeting came at the request of the American Ambassador to Algeria, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic. The meeting was attended by the Director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Nadir Arbaoui.

In her statement after being received by the President of the Republic, she affirmed that “the United States of America is very grateful for the tremendous efforts made by Algeria to stand by its neighboring countries, especially during the disasters that left thousands of victims”.

Mrs. Moore-Aubin added: “I wish President Tebboune a fruitful and pleasant trip to New York as part of his participation in the proceedings of the United Nations General Assembly”.

The American ambassador to Algeria also stated: “The United States of America is ready to work with Algeria during its membership of the United Nations Security Council and the Human Rights Council.”

Mrs Aubin further said: “I discussed with President Tebboune the relations between the two countries in the economic field, as I assured him that launching a direct flight from the capital Algiers to New York would bolster our economic, tourism and cultural relations.”