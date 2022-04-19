-- -- -- / -- -- --
President Tebboune Receives Written Message From Saudi Arabia King

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received here on Tuesday, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Algeria, Abdullah bin Nasser Abdullah Al-Busairi.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Algeria conveyed to the President of the Republic a written message from his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in which he expressed the feelings of brotherhood and affection, praising the approach of consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries.

In the written message, the Saudi monarch also expressed his participation with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune regarding the unity of the Arab ranks and the joint work for the advancement of the Arab nation.

On the same occasion, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirmed to the President of the Republic the keenness of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its firm stance on the Palestinian cause, to establish the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, under international legitimacy.

