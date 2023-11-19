President Tebboune Tends to the Extended Hand Policy

The expanded National Assembly office of heads of parliamentary groups and the parliamentary observer praised, on Sunday, in a statement, the hand extended by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, towards economic operators and social partners.

The Council’s office, held under the chairmanship of Salah Goudjil, noted “the inclination of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, towards the policy of an extended hand and a listening ear to economic operators and social partners,” which confirms that the new Algeria “is subject to pragmatic approaches that reassure the economic operators, wealth and job positions’ creators.”

In the same context, the statement indicated that the Office of the National Assembly is “following with full interest the framing and framed speech of the President of the Republic, during his supervision of the conclusion of the activities of the World Entrepreneurship Week last Thursday, and the directives and instructions it included that establish a solid state, with a strong structure and edifice.” He “highly values the contents of the President’s speech as a road map that regulates the necessities of the current stage and pave the way for the future in a way that strengthens the pillars and foundations of the national economy.”

The Council’s office affirmed that “the new Algeria, headed by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is prepared to change the situation at all levels” to achieve “actual and real economic independence that supports the independence of the national political decision and strengthens our country’s leadership as a heard and respected country.”

Algeria is already working – the same source explained – to “alleviate the suffering that was facing economic operators, especially officials of small and medium enterprises.”

The office noted the President’s “deep keenness to protect and diversify the national economy within the framework of implementing the 54 commitments he made to the Algerian people.”

It recalled the President’s “steadfast and sincere efforts, pursued since he assumed his powers and duties in the country, and his inclination to the policy of an extended hand and a listening ear to the social partners and economic stakeholders while acknowledging his thanks and gratitude for his beautiful works to achieve the aspirations of the Algerian people.”