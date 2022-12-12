President Tebboune: “The African Dimension Is A Strategic Choice For The New Algeria”

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune stressed, on Monday, that the new Algeria realizes that the African dimension remains an important strategic choice, stressing the continuation of the march in its present and future, inspired by all of this from the glories of our ancestors.

In a message read out by the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Youssef Belmehdi, at the inauguration of the International Forum on the Thought of Imam Allama Al-Maghili at the International Conference Center Abdellatif Rahal, in Algiers, the President of the Republic said that the new Algeria realizes that the African dimension remains an important strategic option that enables our peoples to achieve our aspirations by promoting Diplomatic work and religious tourism, benefiting from the depth and extension of Sufi orders in Africa, which leads to achieving harmony in political positions, activating economic cooperation, promoting scientific and cultural exchange, and establishing stability, security and peace in the world.

The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune highlighted, the qualities of Imam Mohamed Ben Abdelkrim Al Maghili, “an eminent scientific personality who left a legacy of virtue, and an inclination to good and wisdom”, and the author of an integrated reform project aimed at consecrating the golden mean and preserving stability and social security.

In a message to the participants of the international symposium in Algiers on “Imam Mohamed Ben Abdelkrim Al Maghili: governance, unity and stability of African societies”, read out on his behalf by the Minister of Religious Affairs and Wakfs, Mr. Youcef Belmehdi, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Wakfs, said that the “Imam Mohamed Ben Abdelkrim Al Maghili” was a great example of the “goodness and wisdom” of a man who was a great leader. Youcef Belmehdi, President Tebboune recalled the career of Imam Al Maghili, which began with a scientific training with a host of eminent Algerian scholars during the Zianid era, including the Algerian scholar Sheikh Sidi Abderrahmane El Thaalabi, and the Imam of Tlemcen Sidi Mohamed Ben Youcef El Senouci, and other illustrious names, before pursuing the path of goodness by overcoming all difficulties and trials.

Imam Al Maghili’s efforts were crowned by “the spread of the precepts of Islam in the African continent. Thanks to him and his peers among the scholars such as Sheikh Sidi Ahmed El Tidjani, Sidi Abderrahmane El Akhdari and many others, Islam has spread to vast areas of the African continent, such as Mali, Niger, Chad and other regions.

History records his contributions in the field of teaching, guidance, counselling and reform, as the Imam helped to establish the rules of scientific institutions and cultural cities in different parts of Africa, he added.

These steps led these societies to take an interest in teaching, opening schools and taking care of students, President Tebboune recalled, noting that the effects of this scientific renaissance have continued for several centuries.

“Its scientific production has been disseminated and is the object of particular interest. It has contributed to the development of Fikh, Sufism and the sciences of the Arabic language,” the President of the Republic said, stressing that history has remembered the contributions of this scholar in the country, contributions that have influenced many scientists, authors and researchers in the past and the present.

Imam Al Maghili’s integrated reformist project “went beyond the educational, teaching or da’awa-related dimension, to include the areas of good governance in order to preserve stability and social security. His writings were a reference inspired by the principles of the Islamic Sharia in that they contain supreme values and ideals, such as the supremacy of the law, justice and equity, respect for freedoms and rights, and effective societal participation,” said President Tebboune.

The President of the Republic recalled that “among the contributions of Al Maghili in the Touat region on the economic and development level, is the famous large market in Kseur Sidi Youcef which was an economic pole linking the Touat region to many regions and countries, a path that should be followed by our countries today in order to establish African economic integration.

This project “has contributed positively to the establishment of administrative, legislative and judicial rules, and to the achievement of the factors of cohesion, living together, stability and development, in addition to the dynamisation of the socio-economic and cultural life, because it is a multidimensional project based on the right way borrowed by our scholars throughout history and which made our religious referent”, he maintained.

President Tebboune also stressed the importance of drawing inspiration from the values and principles of the religious referent in our countries, particularly in the Sahel region, which will help us face the various challenges, particularly extremism.

“Imam Al Maghili has succeeded in investing in the African dimension and in setting himself up as a platform for understanding and constructive cooperation,” President Tebboune added, stressing that “the new Algeria is aware of the strategic choice that the African dimension represents, a choice that will allow our people to achieve the expected aspirations through the strengthening of diplomatic action, the revival of religious tourism, while taking advantage of the depth of the tarikat of Sufism and its extensions in Africa, which will make it possible to achieve a cohesion of political positions, the activation of economic cooperation, the promotion of scientific and cultural exchanges, and the establishment of stability, security and peace.

“Algeria, which has served Africa in the past, will continue on this path in the present and in the future, drawing inspiration from the glory of its forefathers,” the President of the Republic concluded.