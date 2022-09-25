President Tebboune: “The Problem With Morocco Is Nothing More Than Algeria’s Support For The UN Proposal”

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said, on Saturday, that the problem with Morocco is nothing more than Algeria’s support for the international proposal regarding the Western Sahara conflict, given that it is a file which is taken up by the decolonization committee at the United Nations.

President Tebboune stated, during his supervision of the government’s meeting with the Walis or Governors, that the problem with Morocco is nothing more than that we support the UN proposal, which stipulates the necessity of liquidating the occupation in Western Sahara.

He explained that this issue is a “principal matter” and a decolonization issue, and its file is in the United Nations decolonization committee.

He said: “We are not in the nineteenth century, the peoples were liberated and the Sahrawi people are struggling and fighting colonialism, which is what we did in the past. It is not possible, then, to support colonialism. We have no ambitions for the land of others, we only defend our land.”

Addressing the situation in neighboring Libya, the President of the Republic renewed Algeria’s solidarity “with the Libyan brothers so that stability returns in the country and Libya’s wealth returns to the Libyans,” stressing that the only solution to the situation in Libya is the holding of elections there.

He continued, “Since there is no legitimacy internally, we are satisfied with international legitimacy, which is what the UN Security Council decides,” criticizing some attempts to form a parallel government other than the one recognized by the international community, which is the Government of National Accord.

On the other hand, the President of the Republic regretted the situation in the Sahel, and stressed that the solution to the crisis in Mali requires the implementation of the peace and reconciliation agreement stemming from the Algiers process, “and it is the only solution that has been agreed upon as it preserves the territorial integrity of Mali,” stressing that Algeria will not allow any party to try to separate the Malian north from the south, and it will not abandon the Sahel states.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, which the Algerians consider a “core and national” issue, the president said, that Algeria does not accept colonialism and that “Palestine belongs to the Palestinians, not to anyone else.”

With regard to Niger, the President of the Republic affirmed that Algeria has different ties with this neighboring country, and the same is true with Mali, citing “Sheikh Al-Mughili, may God Almighty have mercy on him, and Sheikh Al-Kinti and others who spread our true religion in Africa, the religion of moderation and the religion of facilitation.”

President Tebboune further underlined that: “Algerian diplomacy was at the bottom, but it took back its word,” and the evidence for this, says the President of the Republic, is the praises stemming from “the Secretary-General of the United Nations and great countries such as the United States, Russia, China and the European Union for Algeria’s role in establishing security and stability at the level of the African continent and surroundings.”