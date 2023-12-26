President Tebboune’s Messages in His Annual Address to the Nation

Senator Mohamed Amroune, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and the Algerian Community Abroad in the National Assembly, praised, on Tuesday, the speech of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, before the two chambers of Parliament, and said that it was “an optimistic speech that pushes towards winning the challenge of economic independence.”

In exclusive statements to the “Morning Guest” program on Algerian Radio 1, Amroune highlighted that President Tebboune’s address included many keywords, including his commitment to building strong institutions, and a will to achieve a governance based on legitimacy.

Radio 1’s guest noted that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune enumerated the set of achievements in five axes. He was keen to pass on many optimistic messages, renewing his reference to the strong will to succeed.

Amroune drew attention to “the President of the Republic’s interest in the ethics of political life and reforms, through the drafting of the 2020 Constitution, which is considered the most advanced constitution, in the Arab world and Africa, and the subsequent building of institutions that possess legitimacy, far from corrupt money and its links to politics, which produced a parliament with greater confidence that includes young representatives, wills and competencies”.

The spokesman explained that the figures announced by the President of the Republic are expressive and push towards winning the bet of economic independence, and reflect the great keenness of President Tebboune to expand exports outside of hydrocarbons, which was achieved through the figure of 7 billion dollars, which remained a dream in the past.

Amroune noted the significant economic growth, comfortable financial balances, and the important exchange reserve of 70 billion dollars, in addition to staying away from external debt by far.

The speaker added, praising the President of the Republic’s boldness, determination, and decisions that strengthened confidence in accessing global markets, and his refusal to accept the presence of first-class and second-class citizens, through wise attention to shadow areas, which requires valuing the gains.

Amroune focused on the important role of forward-looking diplomacy more effectively to make Algeria’s voice heard. In this regard, he noted that Algerian diplomacy is the result of an accumulation of positions and behaviours, portraying it as a “just state with a loud voice” and “a mediating state to resolve international disputes peacefully,” and a state with a pivotal role in a tense and ambiguous environment, with many external interactions and factors in Africa, the Sahel region, and the Mediterranean basin.

Mohamed Amroune concluded by highlighting President Tebboune’s emphasis on Algeria’s political and moral commitment, which explains the international community’s respect for Algeria and the state of consensus on choosing Algeria as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council starting January 1, 2024, and the president’s assertion that this seat represents Africa, its voice and the voice that defends weak states.