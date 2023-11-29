Preventing Criticism of the Horrible Crimes of the Usurping Zionist Entity in the Kingdom of the “Commander of the Faithful”

Mohamed Meslem / English Version: Med.B.

The Moroccan authorities wanted to prevent the Moroccan criticism of the normalization with the Zionist entity by taking deterrent punitive measures, including the arrest of Imams who preached against the savage Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and in support of the Palestinian people. They also harassed opposition politicians who warned against the infiltration of the Zionist secret service (Mossad) into the sovereign institutions of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This phenomenon was evident during the last weeks, which witnessed massacres against humanity and a war of extermination by the usurping occupation army against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which led the United Socialist Party to issue a strongly worded statement denouncing the harassment of the MP and its leader, Nabila Mounib, and the threat to put her on trial for her continuous criticism of normalization and her warning against the Zionist infiltration of the Alawite Kingdom and the Zionization of Moroccan Jews.

The statement said: “The Political Bureau of the United Socialist Party is following with great concern the desperate and continuous attempts to besiege the party’s voice in parliament by threatening parliamentarian Comrade Dr. Nabila Mounib with legal prosecution, based on her expression of the party’s positions within the dome of parliament and her warning of the Zionist infiltration of many institutions, as well as her questioning of the danger of attempts to Zionize Moroccan Jews and involve them in the Zionist project.

The United Socialist Party warned of “the seriousness of comrade Nabila Mounib’s threat, as it is a blatant attack on the supreme laws, the Moroccan Constitution, and the immunity it grants to parliamentarians in the exercise of their parliamentary duties”. The statement also expressed “strong condemnation and denunciation of all desperate attempts to silence and besiege the voice of the United Socialist Party in Parliament.

The representative and leader of the United Socialist Party, which opposes the Moroccan regime, is considered one of the most ardent opponents of normalization with the Zionist entity. She has always warned of the consequences of mixing Moroccan Jews with the Zionists, whose hands are stained with the blood of the Palestinian people, and demanded that their Moroccan citizenship be revoked.

The Moroccan opposition politician had previously warned that the continuation of normalization with the usurping entity and the infiltration of Zionist intelligence into Moroccan state institutions would lead to war with Algeria, and she said in her previous statements that “normalization with the Zionist entity constitutes a great betrayal of the present and future of all Arab peoples, and the Maghreb, and that it not only poses a threat to Morocco’s internal situation, but also threatens to undermine its external security and could lead to war with Algeria”.

Mounib also warned, on the sidelines of a forum in support of Palestine and refusal to establish relations with Tel Aviv, that the continued expansion of the influence of the Zionist entity in Morocco after the official normalization of relations between the two countries would constitute “a real threat to the health security of Moroccans, after Israeli companies took over… the implementation of projects related to the health of Moroccans.

In the same context, the Moroccan media reported the arrest of the Imam Abderrahim El Abdelaoui, the preacher of the Moulay Ali Al Sharif Mosque, in the city of Salé, near the capital Rabat, for raising the issue of Palestine, the barbaric Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip and the ongoing wanton violations by the Zionist entity against the Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

The Salé representative asked Al-Khatib to stop, but Al-Khatib refused to respond to his representative and asked him to write to him in an official capacity to prevent him from mentioning the Palestinian issue. Al-Khatib then received an inquiry from the representative, and Al-Khatib replied that he was relying on the Moroccan laws regulating the sector, which did not prevent him from raising the issue. Despite this, the Moroccan official dared to arrest Imam Al-Khatib, in a blatant denial of the Moroccan king’s pledge on the day he decided to normalize relations with Tel Aviv, which included a commitment to keep the Palestinian issue at the top of the Rabat regime’s priorities.

The decision of the Moroccan authorities to prevent the criticism of the normalization with the usurping entity did not stop at the religious sector, but rather extended to the cultural sector, where the organizers of the Marrakech Film Festival banned it, and the confirmation came from the Danish actress Maddy Mikkelson, who refused to comment on the savage Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the recommendations of the organizers of the festival, according to what was reported by the Moroccan newspaper “Ludasque”.