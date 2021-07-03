-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Prime Minister Receives A Phone Call From His Libyan Counterpart

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
  • 12
  • 0
Prime Minister Receives A Phone Call From His Libyan Counterpart
Prime Minister Aymen Ben Abderrahmane received a phone call from his Libyan counterpart Abdel Hamid Dbeibé, in which he congratulated him on his appointment as First Minister.
During the phone conversation, Saturday, the two officials discussed the reality and prospects for developing bilateral relationships and the development of the political track in Libya.
The two sides also renewed their determination to work on consolidating the historical ties of brotherhood and the relationships of cooperation that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples.
Related Articles
 PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa Witnesses A Racist Verbal Aggression Against An Arab in France

 PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa Witnesses A Racist Verbal Aggression Against An Arab in France

ISIS Terrorist Returning From Syria Creates A Cell To Recruit Algerians

ISIS Terrorist Returning From Syria Creates A Cell To Recruit Algerians

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read