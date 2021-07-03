Prime Minister Receives A Phone Call From His Libyan Counterpart
Prime Minister Aymen Ben Abderrahmane received a phone call from his Libyan counterpart Abdel Hamid Dbeibé, in which he congratulated him on his appointment as First Minister.
During the phone conversation, Saturday, the two officials discussed the reality and prospects for developing bilateral relationships and the development of the political track in Libya.
The two sides also renewed their determination to work on consolidating the historical ties of brotherhood and the relationships of cooperation that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples.