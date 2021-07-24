Production Of “Sinovac” Vaccine… A Delegation Of Chinese Experts Arrives In Algeria

A delegation of Chinese experts arrived in the night of Friday to inspect the equipment and materials intended for the production of the anti-Covid vaccine “Sinovac”, at the level of the unit of the “Saidal” Group, said Saturday a statement of the Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry.

According to the statement, the delegation of Chinese experts arrived at Mohamed Boudiaf international airport in Constantine, eastern Algeria, on Friday evening for a visit to “inspect the equipment and materials intended for the production of the anti-Covid 19 vaccine, Sinovac”.

The delegation will carry out “technical expertise at the level of the production unit, which is part of the Saidal Group, at the end of the sanitary lockdown period,” the ministry added.

This inspection visit is, according to the same source, “a very important step in the planning of the production of the Chinese vaccine in Algeria.

The Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry had said in a previous statement that this visit to the unit of Saidal of Constantine intended for the production of anti-Covid vaccines, was one of the axes of the meeting of the inter-sectoral committee of the follow-up of the project of the production of the anti-covid-19 vaccine.

Held Thursday at the headquarters of the ministry under the chairmanship of the Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry, this meeting was attended by executives of the Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Agency for Health Security, the Saidal Group and the National Agency for Pharmaceutical Products (ANPP).