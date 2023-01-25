Progressive, Positive Trend of Algerian-French Relations

Algiers-Works of the 9th session of the Algerian-French political consultations kicked off on Wednesday, in the presence of the Secretaries-General of the Algerian and French Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

On this occasion, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Amar Belani, highlighted “the need to continue the efforts made by the two parties to achieve more success in raising the level of relations and linking them to appropriate responses, especially in the two main axes of our comprehensive relationship represented in memory and movement of people (…) as well as the basis for the renewed partnership that we aspire to achieve.”

Belani expressed his satisfaction with the holding of this meeting, which came “at a time when our bilateral relations are witnessing progress and a positive upward trend, thanks to the firm push of the Presidents of the Republics of both countries and their joint commitment to placing relations between Algeria and France in a dynamic framework of irreversible progress, while remaining loyal to the Algiers Declaration”, signed on August 27, on the occasion of the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Algeria.

Belani praised the acceleration of the pace of bilateral meetings since the holding of the eighth session of political consultations in Paris last September, which confirms “the will of our two countries to give a dimension and content to the Algiers Declaration for a renewed partnership between the two countries.”

For her part, the Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descotes, confirmed that “five months after the official visit and friendship that the French President made to Algeria and Oran in August 2022, an unprecedented step is being built in the relationship between our two countries, which we want to be full of trust.”

Accompanied by some twenty senior cooperation officials, Anne-Marie Descotes underlined that “the visit of 15 French ministers to Algiers last October for the High-Level Intergovernmental Committee had made it possible to identify new areas of cooperation and talks”, rejoicing that “contacts at the administrative level have witnessed an increase in frequency and flexibility since the fall of 2022, for a better understanding”.

The French official concluded; “These exchanges will help us identify new ways of cooperation (…) the challenge lies in modernizing this cooperation, which is for the benefit of our two peoples,” she underlined, adding that “the common will to move forward pragmatically and constructively while being fully aware of the responsibility, as general secretaries, to carry this dialogue towards concrete results”.