 PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa Witnesses A Racist Verbal Aggression Against An Arab in France

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa published, on Thursday, a short video on social networks, which includes a racist verbal attack by a gendarme in civilian clothes, on an Arab man.

Kurzawa filmed a 19-second longs video showing an altercation between the two men, as he left the PSG club’s training center.

The video shows the PPG defender at the wheel of his car and t he soundtrack accounts for an altercation between two men who do not appear in the frame.

We hear one of them introduce himself as a gendarme and ask his interlocutor to repeat what he has just told him. And that we do not hear on the video. “Do you want me to call my colleagues for a bit of a laugh?” he continues. Guys like you, I explode every day, you fucking shitty Arab ”, he adds. “Sorry, sorry sir”, the second man stammers.



Commenting on his Twitter broadcast, Kurzawa, left-back for the capital’s football club, wrote: “This morning when I left the training center, I witnessed a shocking scene which is becoming a bit too common these days.”



On his Instagram account, Layvin Kurzawa, 28, specifies the context in which he captured this exchange when he left Camp des Loges, the center where PSG trains. “Since Monday, leaving the training center, he writes on his story, a supporter smiles at me thanks to his joie de vivre and his love for PSG so I decided to give him a jersey, something that was done today. “



It is by deciding to immortalize this moment, he continues, that he “Witnessed this scene where a gendarme in civilian clothes insults a person (for no reason)”.

