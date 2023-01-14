Pt Macron Manipulates Words To Escape Horrendous Colonial Crimes

The statements included in the interview of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, with the magazine “Le Point” revealed the desire of the French side to prevaricate and manipulate, in dealing with the issue of the somber colonial past of his country, in yet another drift that would put bilateral relations to the test again.

Although the Algerian authorities did not officially ask their French counterpart to apologize, but rather demanded that they recognize the crimes of the occupation, not only during the liberation revolution (the Algerian war as it is called in French literature), but throughout the occupation period that lasted 132 years, yet President Macron speaks as stated in his recent interview with “Le Point” magazine, about his refusal to apologize.

The French president, and through what was stated in his interview, is trying to divert the official debate from its correct path, by interfering with the issue of apology, which remains an unofficial demand raised by some organizations and associations, such as the Association of May 08, 1945, which was founded by the late Bachir Boumaza in the nineties of the last century, and general opinion interacted with him as a legitimate demand in view of the heinous crimes committed by the French occupation army against Algerians for a long period of 132 years.

As for what official Algeria wants, based on the speeches of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, it is official recognition and in the name of the French state. However, the French president is trying to insert a demand that he deems impossible in his view, in order to reject another demand that remains legitimate, which is recognition, even if the issue of apology remains a popular demand pursuing the crimes of colonial France over the coming generations.

In his recent interview with “Le Point” magazine, Macron tried to recall that he had taken steps that he considered a recognition of the crimes of the French state, by talking about the responsibility of the occupation army in liquidating the fighters for the Algerian cause, like the professor of mathematics, Maurice Audin, as well as the responsibility of the French colonial army itself in liquidating a lawyer namely the liberation revolution martyr, Ali Bumendjel, after the occupation propaganda machine rumored that he had committed suicide, but these initiatives remain fragmented and selective, aimed at achieving political goals and do not go far in addressing the memory file in its depth and ramifications.

What official Algeria wants is France’s recognition of its horrendous crimes that amount to, or even exceed, crimes against humanity, and a war of extermination waged against Algerians, beginning in 1830, which witnessed fierce resistance led by Algerians against the occupation army from the area of Sidi Fredj, until March 18, 1962, passing through the resistances that erupted in the face of the occupation army in various parts of the country, and during that stage, the occupation army carried out brutal practices that exceeded the limits of human imagination.

This is what Algeria wants from the French state, and it seems that President Macron lacks courage and lacks the audacity to express what he is deeply convinced of. He is hesitant and afraid of the reactions of the lobbies that run the scene from behind the scenes.

It is obvious that these lobbies are the ones that do not want any rapprochement between Algeria and France to be straight.

Macron reached the wheels of high political positions in the French state, riding the socialist machine when former President François Hollande was its leader, but as soon as he reached the Elysee Palace, he became close to the right in his positions and even in his political friendships.

The former, right-wing president Nicolas Sarkozy, convicted in many corruption cases, is close to him, entrusting him with missions in the name of the French state, as happened recently at the funeral of the assassinated Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

Stopping at Macron’s new friends, headed by Sarkozy, gives great indications that the first judge in France at present has become a hostage to circles that still dream of the “Algeria is French” thesis, and this fact makes Macron not think about rebuilding relations with Algeria while he is freed from the colonial complex that It causes the patient to have Dalton’s disease.