Qatari-Algerian Partnership Agreements to be Embodied Within 3 Months

The Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Faisal Holding Company, Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani, spoke about Qatar’s desire to invest in Algeria, due to its availability of important natural resources and human qualifications, announcing that several projects and agreements will be realized during the next three months.



“These agreements will be in the field of tourism, hotels, mines and agriculture, especially strategic agriculture in the desert, where there are studies between businessmen of the two countries to prepare the ground for the embodiment of these projects”, Faisal bin Qassem Al-Thani said in an interview with the first radio channel on Thursday, praising the incentives and facilities provided by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the field of investment.



“Algeria is a large market and has promising opportunities for investment through its strategic location, natural resources and human qualifications, in addition to the existing infrastructure, and all this made Qatar aspire to embody giant joint projects with this great country, and work especially to create joint-stock companies. There will be a large industrial and commercial movement in Algeria due to its favourable investment climate”, he added.



The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Businessmen Association confirmed that Algeria has a great role in the world as a whole and has its way, and Qatar is the same, and therefore we find that the bilateral relations are distinguished, strong and brotherly between the two countries and between the two peoples.



On Thursday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Businessmen Association. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Health and the Head of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic.

