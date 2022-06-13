Qatari Investors Visit Algeria to Hold a Business Council

The Algerian-Qatari Business Council will be held, here on Tuesday, at the Algiers Center of International Conferences, Abdelatif Rahal, in the presence of a delegation from the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA), headed by its chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani and Qatar’s ambassador to Algeria, Abdulaziz Ali Al-Naama, while Algerian businessmen will be represented by the President of the Economic Renewal Council, Kamal Mawla, with an important delegation from the two countries and in the presence of representatives of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to what Echorouk learned, the Algerian-Qatari Business Council is supposed to convene Tuesday, in the presence of businessmen of the two countries for a special meeting to discuss the expected partnership files at all levels, on a win-win basis. This coincides with the discussion of the new investment bill, at the level of the Algerian People’s Assembly in preparation for extensive amendments to the laws framing future projects in Algeria, and in light of an important rapprochement between Algeria and Doha following the visit of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to Qatar, a few months ago.

Among the most important projects that are expected to be discussed during the Algerian-Qatari Business Council meeting, is a first-of-its-kind deal for the world-class and leading Qatari dairy and beverage company “Baladna”, which is expected to benefit from a special project in southern Algeria to produce high-quality milk and contribute to solving the crisis that occurred in the Algerian market since years, when there was talk in the past about the investment of the Saudi company “Almarai” in Algeria, but this project has not yet been realized for some unknown reasons.

President Tebboune’s visit to Qatar last February, at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani, resulted in the signing of four agreements and memoranda of understanding, as a previous statement by the Presidency of the Republic had confirmed that this visit falls within the framework of strengthening brotherly relations between the two countries and developing Bilateral cooperation.