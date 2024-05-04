Qatar’s Quality Projects: Models For Profitable Investment in Algeria

Economic expert and analyst Mourad Kouachi believes that the distinguished political relations between the leaderships of Algeria and Qatar directly impacted the economy through qualitative investments focused on strategic sectors.

He stressed that these investments “will serve as a positive message to those hesitant to invest in the Algerian market.”

Kouachi, a professor at the Faculty of Economics at Larbi Ben M’hidi University in Oum El Bouaghi (eastern Algeria), explained in a statement to Echorouk that when talking about Qatari investments in Algeria, it can be said that they are “quality and strategic investments in sensitive sectors outside the hydrocarbons,” such as steel in Belara in Jijel (eastern Algeria) and the powdered milk factory of Baladna Company in Adrar (southern Algeria).

“The investment in the milk factory, with a value of this large, amounting to 3.5 billion dollars, came in a challenging global circumstance, characterized by weak investments globally, amid fears due to weak growth rates and uncertainty and ambiguity that characterise the global economic scene,” Kouachi explained.

Analyst Kouachi added that “these large investments are, in the end, the culmination of the distinguished political relations linking the leaderships of the two countries, reflected in the Algerian economy”.

The spokesman considered that “investments of such size, financial value, and quality will inevitably increase the credibility of the Algerian economy, and push other investors, who were hesitant to invest in Algeria and establish projects”.

“These investments will encourage the hesitant investors more and increase the attractiveness of the national economy. They are the culmination and confirmation of the important economic reforms undertaken by the Algerian authorities to improve the business climate through an arsenal of new laws in investment, real estate, and digitalization,” Professor Kouachi commented.

He expected that “the future would be better for Algerian-Qatari relations on the economic level through projects and other sectors, especially since Algeria is considered a key to the African continent, and the State of Qatar has capital, while Algeria has competitive advantages such as energy, a wide market, and openness to the African market”.

He concluded that “this combination of political consensus between the two countries will boost the economic development.”