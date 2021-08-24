Ramtane Lamamra: “Algeria Decides To Cut Diplomatic Relations With Morocco, Starting Today”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, announced that Algeria decided to cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, starting today, Tuesday, August 24.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs revealed in a press conference, on Tuesday, that Algeria refuses to submit to unacceptable behaviours and actions that it strongly condemns in the issue of its relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco.

“Morocco made use of its territory as a base for planning and implementing hostile acts against Algeria, the last of which is the threats made by the Israeli Foreign Minister from Rabat against Algeria in the presence of the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita”.

“Since 1948, we did not hear any member of an Israeli government issuing judgments or sending aggressive messages from the territory of an Arab country against another Arab country”.

“We have evidence that proves Morocco’s cooperation with the two terrorist organizations, the Mak and Rachad, which were involved in the heinous and disastrous fires in the Kabylie region”.

While explaining the prejudice of the Kingdom of Morocco to Algeria, Lamamra explained that “Algeria rejects the logic of the fait accompli and unilateral policies with disastrous consequences for the Maghreb peoples”.

“It has been historically proven that the Kingdom of Morocco has never stopped hostilities against Algeria”, Lamamra concluded tersely.