Ramy Bensabaini Gets Coach Belmadi Into Trouble

By joining the ranks of the German giant, Borussia Dortmund, starting next season, while awaiting the official announcement of his transfer deal, the position of the Algerian international, Ramy Bensebaini, will change in Algerai’s national team, which will resort to an important player and one of the stars in the same line with Riyad Mahrez and Ismael Bennacer.

Algerian defender, Ramy Bensebaini, is expected to enter a new stage in his football career, when he becomes a player in the ranks of Borussia Dortmund, the second-largest club in the German championship after Bayern Munich, and one of the largest clubs in Europe, which is a wonderful development in the career of the elegant Algerian player, who has all the qualifications to be in his position among the best defenders in the world, given that he is currently among the most prominent defenders.

Only a few weeks ago, some parties and media sources in Algeria were questioning the levels presented by Bensebaini and the possibility that he may lose his main place in the national team, especially with the strong competition that will be with the joining of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joan Hajjam, but this did not affect the morale of Constantine’s son who imposed himself as a pivotal player in the national team, given that he has multiple positions, which was confirmed during the recent confrontation against the Niger national team when he turned as a regular basis into the defence axis.

By joining Dortmund, it will be difficult to shake Bensebaini’s position in the national team, as coach Belmadi will be forced to hire the Dortmund defender in his new defence system.

Since joining the German championship in the ranks of Mönchengladbach, the Fennecs’ defender was able, in a short period, to impose himself in the starting line-up of the team, after which he grabbed the limelight and turned into a player wanted by many important German, Italian and other clubs.

Borussia Dortmund wanted to sign Bensebaini during the last winter Mercato, but after the details and his team Monchengladbach’s desire to keep him, the deal was suspended, which was postponed to the next summer.

Before landing his bags in Mönchengladbach, Rami Bensebaini began his story with football in Algeria from the gate of the Athletic Paradou Academy in Algiers, which opened the door for him to the national team, which in turn opened the door for him to professionalism in Europe, and the Belgian championship was his first professional stop in the ranks of the Lierse club, to move then to France, where he played for Montpellier, then Rennes.

It is also expected that the market value of Bensebaini will rise, as it is currently worth 20 million euros, according to the “Transfer Markt” website.