Reckless and Thoughtless Decision By The African Union Commissioner Angers Algeria

Algeria expressed its deep astonishment at the “reckless” and “thoughtless” decision of the Chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahamat Faki, to receive the so-called “credentials” of a Moroccan diplomat falsely presenting herself as “permanent representative” of the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) to the African Union (AU), said Sunday a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad.

“This irresponsible behavior is all the more inadmissible as it comes after the Algerian authorities urged the African Union Commission to consider this alleged appointment irrelevant, which, in accordance with the texts governing the functioning of the Arab Maghreb Union, does not fall within the prerogatives of the AMU Secretary General, whose final term of office ended on 1 August 2022, with no possibility of extension, but who by this umpteenth imposture serves the agenda set by his country of residence,” the same source added.

In this respect, Algeria wishes to “clarify that it was never consulted on this appointment, which was made outside the rules laid down in the Treaty establishing AMU of February 1989, which require in this case a unanimous vote by the member states at the level of the AMU Council of Foreign Ministers; This is the only body empowered to decide on this appointment and on the establishment of cooperation relations with other regional and international groupings, as provided for in Article 6 of the Treaty establishing AMU, Articles 5 and 7 of the General Statute establishing the powers of the AMU Secretary General and the Presidency Council Resolution of 23 February 1990.

Algeria also refutes the term ‘interim’ used by the African Union Commission as a legal device for dealing with the former AMU Secretary General and wishes to stress that the February 1989 Treaty establishing AMU makes no provision for this position.

According to the ministry’s text, “by accepting this crude protocol staging, the chairman of the African Union Commission is giving in to an unhealthy manipulation operation, conceived and implemented for purposes that in no way serve the interests of the Arab Maghreb Union and the African Union, to which Algeria reiterates its unwavering attachment.

“Algeria expects the AU Commission to clarify its final position on this flagrant and unacceptable violation of protocol and legal rules, without prejudice to possible measures depending on the evolution of this case,” the statement concluded.

This move by Moussa Faki is the second of its kind that has angered Algeria, after he granted Israel the status of observer member of the Union without consulting the member states, and a group led by Algeria and South Africa succeeded in “expelling” the Zionist entity during the last summit.

This time, the Chadian diplomat has returned to provoking Algeria by accrediting a representative of the Maghreb Union, which was originally “frozen” for years, with all its bodies, without consulting the member states of the Union on the decision and the identity of the representative, who is considered to be an employee of the Moroccan regime and not of the North African body.