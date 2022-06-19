Reconsideration of the Retirement Pension Assessment

The Council of the National Organization of Algerian Retirees called on the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection to reconsider the pension assessment for all retirees, due to the ineffectiveness of this procedure, and the decline of the purchasing power in the country.

In its regular session held on June 18 in Algiers, the Council considered that the procedures which were taken in the recent period regarding inflation coverage for the period 2021/2022 are not up to the required level, in light of a noticeable decrease in the purchasing power, especially for pensioners.

Several recommendations emerged from the council’s session, the most important of which was the call for the authorities to exert more effort to cover inflation in a way that suits the retirees’ livelihood, by proposing to extend its application to two years, instead of one year, because reality confirms, according to the council’s statement, that it covers only 20 months, which is unacceptable, according to Ahmed Badaoui, saying that “the measures taken do not comply with the provisions of the 1999 law that determines the reassessment of retirement pensions from May 2021 to April 2022 and other pensions from the period between May 2022 and April 2023”.

According to the spokesman, it has become necessary to review this year’s assessment and disclose its results to the Algerian public opinion, in light of the delay in announcing this, adding that he wants an assessment that does not deviate from the texts included in the 1999 law.

The National Organization of Algerian Retirees appealed to the President of the Republic to intervene urgently to restore the rights of retirees and conduct a real and comprehensive assessment that takes into account the purchasing power of citizens and retirees in particular.