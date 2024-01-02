Reduction in Service Fees For France Visa Applicants

The VFS Global in Algeria, which is the centre for visa applications to enter French territory, announced a reduction in service fees starting from January 1, 2024.

According to the centre’s statement on Tuesday, the service fees will be reduced to DZD 4,000, starting from January 1, 2024.

The visa applicants who paid the service fees at the same time as booking the application appointment will be compensated directly when their files are submitted at the centre.

The service fee for applying for a visa to travel to the Schengen area was reduced from 40 euros to 27 euros, which is equivalent to 4,000 Algerian dinars at the official price.