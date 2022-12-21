Rejecting Visa File And Preventing It From Being Secured In The Future For These Applicants !

The Spanish Consulates in Algeria resorted to deterrent measures through their accredited service provider, “BLS”, to counter the scarcity of appointments for depositing visa application files and selling them on the black market, including rejecting the visa applicant’s file and preventing him from obtaining it in the future, and preventing the appointment holder from entering the center if he or she provides a fake email ID or a fake phone number.

In this context, a warning notice on the website of the service provider in charge of receiving the files of Spanish visa applicants in Algeria “BLS International”, which covers the Kingdom’s consulates in the capital Algiers and Oran, indicates that it draws the attention of its customers to prevent resorting to other people to obtain an appointment. In this regard, applying for a Spanish visa is strictly prohibited.

According to the same report, any person who resorts to a third party in order to secure an appointment to deposit the visa file, his file will be rejected directly, in addition to preventing him from obtaining the visa.

The warning statement stated that obtaining appointments to deposit Spanish visa application files (whether through the Consulate of Algiers or Oran) is free of charge, and called on those wishing to obtain appointments to create an account on the BLS website and set appointments themselves, given that appointments are made exclusively and only on the official website of the service provider.

Spanish visa applicants who use a false e-mail identity, a temporary e-mail address, or e-mail messages that do not belong to them will not be able to enter the Visa File Deposit Center, nor will they be able to submit their applications.

These procedures come at a time when obtaining an appointment to deposit Spanish and French visa files has become very difficult and often impossible, and often requires paying additional costs to brokers and agencies to obtain an appointment at exorbitant prices that exceed even the costs of the visa itself and the rights of the company in charge of the deposit operations.

Citizens who contacted “Echorouk” over the past weeks confirm that they are facing difficulties in obtaining appointments to deposit Spanish visa files, and mediators have offered them appointments for 35,000 dinars, while they are unable to obtain an appointment when entering the BLS center.

For some time, there has been talk on social platforms, and French media have also touched on malicious software that constantly attacks sites for booking appointments for visas in Algeria. It is able to bypass the approved protection measures, and it books appointments for the owner of the agency that launched it, after which the appointments are sold to its applicants at exorbitant prices, and at the same time it prevents ordinary users from accessing the section designated for booking the appointment.