Rennes Coach Comments On Gouiri’s Choice To Join Algerian Team

French Rennes coach Bruno Genesio said during a press conference on Friday, September 29, that he was very happy after Amine Gouiri announced his decision to join the Algerian national team.



“I am very happy that he announced his decision, it is his choice,” observes the Rennes coach, “But it was important that he communicated, that he could be calm in his head and devote himself solely to football and training, not have stray ideas or questions about what he should do or not. I spoke about it with him about ten days ago, saying that it was important for him to make and announce his decision, it’s very good that he did it,” announced Bruno Genesio at a press conference.



Bruno Genesio also spoke about what’s next. For him, Amine Gouiri must find a certain verve in attack. “He, like all the other attackers, must do better and more, he knows it, and the others know it too, but they also depend on what we do before arriving in the last 25-30 meters, on a collective, in a way of playing, notes Genesio. If every time we serve our attackers, they are alone or in areas where it is very difficult to score, they cannot realize miracles either.”

It has been in the air for several weeks, it is now official. Amine Gouiri chose Algeria. The Rennes striker has just announced on his social network accounts: “With pride, I announce my decision to join the Algerian selection. I will defend with body and soul the Fennecs’ jersey and wave the colours of our country high and contribute to writing the next pages of its rich history” he wrote.