Rental, Consumer Loans For The Acquisition Of 100 Algerian Cars!

Al Baraka Bank Algeria was able to market, within a month, 100 Algerian-made cars that were acquired from the Renault factory in the Oued Tlilat region in Oran (western Algeria).

The vehicles are related to the Renault Symbol and Stepway models, noting that 50 cars were marketed to citizens according to the consumer loan formula and the other 50 cars according to the leasing” rental loan form for professionals.

An official at Al Baraka Bank confirmed to Echorouk that the bank did not freeze the process of selling cars according to various consumer and rental loan forms, but the scarcity of vehicles and their absence from the Algerian market was behind the failure to market new cars during the past months, considering that the last share manufactured by the Oued Tlilat factory in Oran enabled the marketing of 100 cars in instalments by Al Baraka Bank, and it was after negotiations with the Oran factory, which was also unable to release a large share of the cars.

These vehicles are related to the “SKD” and “CKD” equipment that was held in ports since the bombing of the car assembly factories case, and they were presented to the justice so that this equipment was released some time ago, a small number that Al Baraka Bank officials were unable to raise, due to the lack of the offer, and only 50 vehicles were marketed to professionals through the rental loan or “leasing” formula, and 50 others according to the consumer loan formula, which was previously circulated at the level of Al Baraka Bank.