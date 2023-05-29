Repercussions of Erdogan’s Reelection on Algerian-Turkish Relations

The reelection of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as President of Turkey for a new term will give impetus to relations with Algeria on the economic level, in addition to strengthening consultations in light of the consensus on several international and regional issues and files, academics and researchers in political and economic sciences said.

Dr Djamel Mesarhi, from the Department of History at Batna University 1, confirmed in an interview with Echorouk that Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in the Turkish presidential elections means stability and continuity, adding that this will allow the Justice and Development Party in Turkey to continue implementing its orientation in Turkish foreign policy regionally and internationally.

Concerning relations with Algeria, our interlocutor added: “I believe that renewing confidence in Erdogan is very important and will allow the two countries to continue the projects programmed within the framework of the partnership between the two countries, and then to strengthen and enhance bilateral agreements in a way that deepens the gains achieved in the areas of economic cooperation, and also opens new horizons between businessmen of both countries to continue coordination and work on the completion of existing projects between the two countries, in addition to the implementation of the programs established during the mutual visits between officials in Algeria and Turkey, on top of which, of course, is the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Algeria, and the visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Turkey in 2022.

According to Mesarhi, Erdogan’s continuation in power “provides an opportunity for the two parties to continue coordination between the two countries on several files, foremost of which is the Libyan file and the situation in Syria, in addition to the war in Ukraine, and undoubtedly reaching consensus on regionally sensitive issues about Algeria, similar to the file of Libya, which directly contributes to multiplying the chances of ending instability in the region and returning Libya to its normal state.”

“This would protect the interests of the countries of the region and strengthen Algeria’s position on the conflict as a whole, just as it allows our diplomacy to pass its vision among the parties to the crisis, especially since Algeria has always stood at the same distance between the parties to the crisis, which earned it the trust of these parties first, and the confidence of the regional powers in the region, including, of course, Turkey, which is strongly present in the Libyan file, as well as the confidence of the international community, led by the United Nations”, Mesarhi explained.

In the same context, Professor Nour el-Sabah Aknouche from the Department of Political Science at the University of Biskra told Echorouk; “we must agree that we are facing special bilateral relations, given that the Istanbul-Algeria axis is strategic with historical weight, values dimension and developmental importance that bears promising joint horizons that will be further strengthened after the renewal of Erdogan’s term at the head of the Turkish Republic”.

“This rapprochement will serve as a gain for the two countries and will reinforce the reasons for advancing diplomatic relations to the level of sustainable partnership, and Algeria’s message was clear by appointing the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amar Belani, as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Ankara, which means that we are keen first to developing relations and secondly keen on activating Mechanisms of working with Turkey, and we are determined to move the partnership to a more pragmatic level with a country that, in the language of numbers, is the first foreign investor in Algeria within the framework of economic diplomacy on which the foreign policy of the new Algeria is based”, he added.

Aknouche confirmed that “the graph of this rapprochement shows a gain for cooperation between the two countries that will witness progress during the coming years in terms of the volume of exchanges and the number of investments, and the role of the private sector of the two countries will increase its impact in the next stage in terms of projects, and this is without neglecting the factor of banks in financing the major developmental movement of relations in the Turkish-Algerian future in light of the strong political will of the leaders of the two countries”.

He concluded by saying: “On the other hand, we do not forget the compatibility to the degree of congruence between the two countries in the files of Ukraine, Libya, the Palestinian issue, Sudan and other major issues in the world,” asserting that there is “a clear and almost one view that is reflected in the good nature of bilateral relations open to major understandings within the framework of the pluralistic arrangements for the global system to serve the interests of the two geostrategic actors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to ensure peace and development in the region”.