Rezig’s Meeting With Turkish Counterpart To Promote Trade Relations

Trade Minister Kemal Reziq met with his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Muş to discuss ways to promote the volume of trade relations between the two countries.



This came within the framework of Rezig’s participation in the activities of the fourth edition of the (Union for the Mediterranean) UfM Trade and Investment Forum 2022 , held in Istanbul.

According to a statement by the trade ministry, Kamal Rezig was received by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş in the presence of the Deputy Minister and the Algerian ambassador to Turkey.

The same source emphasized that the meeting constituted an opportunity to discuss ways and means of developing Algerian-Turkish trade relations in light of the new stimulating laws in Algeria.



The two ministers also discussed the mechanisms of strengthening these relations and raising their volume to a level worthy of the status of the two countries.

The UfM Trade and Investment Forum 2022 is the Forum’s fourth edition in four successive years, attesting to the emphasis that the UfM places on trade facilitation and investment promotion as prerequisites of economic development and integration in the region.



The Forum comes at a time when economic, political and humanitarian global disruptions are posing serious challenges that call for an orchestrated regional response that is innovative, sustainable and inclusive.



Regional trade integration and investment promotion have always been priority areas of action for the Secretariat of the Union for the Mediterranean and are at the heart of the new UfM Hub for Jobs, Trade and Investment (2022-2025), which represents the second phase of a fruitful partnership with the German Development Cooperation.



Within the framework of this partnership, the UfM Secretariat and the German Development Cooperation have co-organised the fourth edition of the UfM Trade and Investment Forum physically in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 4 November 2022 under the auspices of The Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye and in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).



This year’s edition brought together 150 participants comprising a broad spectrum of high-level speakers, partners and stakeholders from different sectors of the Euro-Mediterranean Region to discuss the current regional economic dynamics in a changing global context with a focus on three interrelated thematics, namely green transition, regional value chains and hedging against global disruptions.



For his part, Kamel Rezig, Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, called for closer trade collaboration and investment promotion in the region, as well as the need to create sustainable jobs. Speakers from several governments, regional and international organizations, the Private Sector and Social Partners, as well as think tanks, shared their insights and enriched the discussion throughout the Forum’s three panels.



On the sidelines of the Forum, UfM Secretary General Nasser Kamel held a meeting with the Algerian and the Turkish Ministers of Trade, during which he shared with them the efforts underway by the UfM Secretariat in different areas of priority that range from economic development and women empowerment to climate action and energy efficiency.



The key recommendations emanating from the UfM Trade and Investment Forum will feed into the preparation work for the coming UfM Ministerial on Trade, which the Kingdom of Spain will host during the last quarter of 2023.