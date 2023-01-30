Riyad Mahrez Nominated For Three Awards in Just Two Months

Algerian football star Riyad Mahrez, winger of the English champions Manchester City, is competing for another “ETIHAD player of January” award these days.

The Desert Fox is on track with his two teammates: the striker Jack Grealish and the defender Nathan Aké.

The Algerian fans can vote for Riyad Mahrez, via this web link.

Mahrez may succeed himself, as he received the same reward for December 2022.

Previously, the Sky Blues’ in-form forward Riyad Mahrez was nominated for the January Premier League Player of the Month award.

The Desert Warrior is competing in the Premier League Player of the Month with January nominees: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Solly March (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

The Algeria international has been stellar since Manchester City returned to action following the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, delivering in almost all of their top-flight games through goals and assists.

In January alone, Mahrez provided three goals and two assists across just four appearances in the Premier League, featuring a brace in the dramatic 4-2 win over Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

That sensational form – which Riyad Mahrez often replicates during the winter months – has now been recognised by the Premier League, as the City winger has been nominated for their January Player of the Month award.

Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City now take a short break from Premier League action this week as they continue their pursuit of taking home just a second FA Cup trophy during the Pep Guardiola era at the club.

The fourth round comes next for the reigning Premier League champions, with their English top-flight title rivals Arsenal visiting the Etihad Stadium in Friday night’s clash between the two heavyweights.