Russia Renews Support for Algeria’s Accession to the BRICS

Algeria and Russia need to search for new horizons for cooperation and investment in the military and energy fields, Algeria’s Republican National Alliance General Secretary, Belkacem Sahli, said during his meeting with Valerian Shuvaev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Algeria, on Monday.

Sahli stressed the need to promote the intensive political dialogue between the two countries to the level of a deepened strategic partnership, and the encouragement of economic and trade cooperation, especially in the sectors of energy, transport, agriculture, education, pharmaceutical equipment, facilities and space research, in addition to supporting cultural and artistic exchange by intensifying the organization of cultural days in Algeria and Russia and facilitating the opening of centres of culture between the two countries, and intensify the formation of human resources and student exchange, according to the party’s statement.

Sahli renewed his call to the permanent members of the Security Council, including the Russian Federation, to play their assigned role in maintaining global peace and security and to seek just and lasting solutions to conflicts, in line with international legitimacy and United Nations charters, especially regarding the Palestinian and Western Sahara issues.

He also pleaded before the Russian ambassador to reform the mechanisms of democratic management of regional and international bodies, foremost of which is the UN Security Council, to establish a new, more balanced and just international order, based on multipolarity and promoting common interests.

For his part, the Russian ambassador expressed the common aspirations of the two countries towards a multipolar, fairer and more democratic world, as well as strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in international forums, and ensuring continuous and fruitful coordination at the level of “OPEC +” and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, to stabilize the global energy market within an approach that ensures the balance of interests of producers and consumers alike, the statement added.

The Russian diplomat also praised Algeria’s balanced and independent position regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, reiterating his country’s support for Algeria’s accession to the “BRICS” organization, as well as the convergence of views between the two countries on many regional issues, especially the respect for the states’ sovereignty and the non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as support for the right of peoples to self-determination, according to the same source.