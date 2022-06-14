Russian Ambassador: “Algeria Is A Major Player In The Mediterranean And The African Continent”

Russia’s Ambassador to Algeria, His Excellency Igor Baliev, described Algeria as a “strong, developed and constantly prosperous country”, and as “a major player in the Mediterranean region, North Africa and the African continent as a whole”.

The ambassador said, in a speech at a reception held on the occasion of “Russia Day”, at the conference hall of the Sofitel Hotel in downtown Algiers, in the presence of government members, including Minister of Agriculture Abdel Hafiz Hani, and Minister of Transport El Tagwi Benattou Zaine, that “Moscow and Algeria are practicing an independent foreign policy based on the principles of non-interference in their respective affairs”.

“The internal affairs and norms of the cultural and national identity of countries and the non-acceptance of the right of the only model of development to all without exception”, he stated.

The Ambassador also praised the position adopted by Algeria concerning the Russian military operations in Ukraine since last February.

The Russian diplomat explained that “Algeria has taken a noteworthy position, when the world witnesses radical geopolitical changes, regarding the Russian military operations in Ukraine, “our countries deal effectively in various fields, and this is evidenced by the official visits paid to Algeria, including the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the Federal Assembly of the Federal Assembly of Russia, and then the visit of Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra to Moscow”.

Baliev spoke about the fruitful cooperation agenda between the two friendly countries, the most important of which is the planned visit that will lead President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Moscow in the coming period, and then the tenth session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation slated for next September.

During the celebration, the Ambassador announced the end of his 5-year term in Algeria, to be succeeded by Valerian Shuvaeva, who comes from Rabat, and said, “During 5 years of my work in Algeria, I have received all the love from Algerians, and there is interest from Algerians in Russia notably about Russian culture, and their desire to study in Russian universities and the planned visits of Algerian officials to Russia, in addition to the installation of the Algerian-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Committee”.