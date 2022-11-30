-- -- -- / -- -- --
Russian Ambassador to Algeria: President Tebboune’s Visit to Moscow is a “Very Important Event”

Mohamed Abdelmoumene / English version: Dalila Henache
Russia’s ambassador to Algeria, Valerian Shuvaev, considered that the upcoming visit of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Moscow is “a very important event for relations between the two countries”.

In an interview with the Russian agency “Sputnik” on Wednesday, Shuvaev expressed his hope that “this visit will give additional impetus to the development of cooperation between Algeria and Russia”.

The ambassador also made it clear that “there is an agreement and an understanding in principle between the two sides, provided that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Russia takes place before the end of this year”.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra had already indicated, earlier, that the two countries were preparing for President Tebboune’s visit to Moscow, before the end of this year.

