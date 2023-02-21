SA Confirms Working With Algeria to Eject the Zionist Entity Completely From AU

South Africa will continue to endeavour and work to prevent the Zionist entity from joining the African Union as an observer member, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said.

Neldi Pandor described the accusations of the occupying state that it stands with Algeria, which is behind the incident of ejecting its delegation from the Africa Union assembly, as “very insulting.”

Pandor told Asharq News she had read about the removal of a person “who was not authorised to be in the assembly opening ceremony. And I was very surprised to hear the reference, in very pejorative words to SA … I am not a security official at the AU nor do I work for the administration of the commission and so the notion that I stand up and remove any person in a hall is quite insulting and demeaning,”.

“I believe that they were probably aware that we have objected to the commission chairperson’s unilateral decision to grant Israel observer status in our union”, she confirmed.

The South African diplomacy official explained that her country is determined to nullify the attempt of the occupying state to join the African Union; “We objected to granting Israel an observer status in our union, we objected to that and we will continue to do so.”

While providing justifications for objecting to granting Tel Aviv the observer status in the African Union, the spokeswoman asserted that “We have objected to this because we believe that the continued occupation of the land of Palestinian people, as well as the building of new settlements, the prohibition on movement and that Palestinian people have to carry ID documents to travel on different roads from other persons living in the area, that they cannot build their own homes and be assured that their land will not be occupied” were infringements of the contents of the AU,” Pandor added, “And so on the grounds of Israel not reflecting the values, principles and objectives of the AU … we have expressed the view that they cannot be an observer in our organisation.”

In a related context, the Palestinian factions appreciated the step of expelling the Zionist delegation from the AU, as the Fatah movement said; “This position in support of Palestine is a sincere translation of the positions of the African Union countries, led by the countries of South Africa, Algeria and Egypt, regarding the issue of Palestine and its unlimited human struggle alongside the Palestinian right in the face of the occupation’s oppression of the Palestinians.”

The senior leader of the “Hamas” movement, Sami Abu Zuhri, confirmed that the expulsion of the occupation delegation from the headquarters of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa is the correct response to its rejected attempts to insert itself into a large international organization such as the African Union, which has historical positions in support of the Palestinian cause.

The spokesman asserted that the Hamas movement commends the move to suspend the Zionist entity’s accession to the African Union, and wrote on Twitter, “We appreciate the efforts of the countries that took this position, led by Algeria, South Africa and Nigeria”.