Said Bouteflika, Khaoua, Loukal, Allache And Others Again Before Justice

Starting next week, the Algerian Judicial Council will begin to continue deciding on heavy corruption files presented at the level of the First, Sixth and Tenth Criminal Chambers, after the prosecution and the defendants appealed the judgments issued by the Economic and Financial Criminal Court of Sidi M’hamed in Algiers.

Pending the programming of the trial of the former Minister of Relations with Parliament, Tahar Khaoua and his associates, as well as the former Minister of Finance, Mohamed Loukal and those with him, along with the former Minister of Solidarity Djamal Ould Abbas and a number of governors or walis of the Republic, the President will question the former Director General of the Airport Services and Facilities Management Company, Tahar Allache accompanied by 12 defendants before the Sixth Criminal Chamber of the Algiers Judicial Council on September 18, on heavy charges related to wasting money, misusing the job in a way that violates laws and regulations for the purpose of obtaining undue benefits and granting unjustified privileges in the field of public transactions and organizations.

On July 4, the head of the judicial pole, Judge Mohamed Kamel Benboudiaf, signed a sentence of 8 years in prison and a fine of one million dinars against the accused.

In addition, Said Bouteflika and Ali Haddad will appear before the Tenth Criminal Chamber of the Algiers Judicial Council in the case of the “continuity” channel and illegal enrichment, after appealing the preliminary rulings issued by the judicial pole.

The defendants in the case follow up on misdemeanors of abuse of power, abuse of office, non-declaration of property, illicit enrichment, misdemeanor of money laundering, hidden financing of a political party, in addition to the misdemeanor of concealing proceeds from corruption crimes for Said Bouteflika, while the businessman and former president of the Forum of heads of the “FCE” institutions, Ali Haddad, was charged with misdemeanors of money laundering, covert financing of a political party, as well as the misdemeanor of concealing proceeds from corruption crimes as the acts stipulated are punished according to the Law on Prevention and Combating Corruption.

Furthermore, the head of the judicial pole had signed last June the maximum penalty against the brother of the deceased president, and his special advisor, by being convicted to 8 years in prison and a fine of one million dinars, while the penalty of 4 years in prison was enforced against the former president of the Forum of Institutions’ Heads “FCE”, with confiscation of all real and movable property and bank balances seized by the investigating judge.

On the other hand, all the corruption files programmed at the level of the first criminal chamber of the Algiers Judicial Council were transferred to the sixth penal chamber of the same council, and this is after the head of the first penal chamber.

It must be recalled that the relevant Judge namely Abdelaziz Ayyad, was promoted to the head of the M’sila District Council owing to his great control over the management of all heavy corruption files presented at his level from 2020 until July of this year, as a result of his efficiency, professionalism, long experience and the positions he held in the judiciary, and the question remains regarding his successor in the first penal chamber of the Algerian Judicial Council…?