Said Sadi Questions The Number Of Martyrs Of The Algerian Revolution And Defends De Gaulle’s Faultering Thesis

The interview given by the historic founder of the Rally for Culture and Democracy (RCD), Said Sadi, to the French magazine “Le Point” contains historical approaches that contradict the national memory and are in line with the thesis of the French right, both its traditional and extremist parts, in its treatment of the Algerian War of Liberation, which, as is known, caused the fall of the Fourth French Republic in 1958.

Sadi, who decided a few years ago to settle and live in France, has consciously and persistently followed the theses that have always been repeated by dream circles about “French Algeria”, which is related to the number of martyrs who died in the war of independence. The official figure is one and a half million martyrs, a figure that has become an integral part of the nation’s memory. It is learned by students in schools and repeated in official speeches by the Algerian state. It is recognized by everyone at home and abroad, except in colonial France, and especially by those who have not yet recovered from the shock of Algeria’s hard-won independence.

This man, who presents himself as a medical doctor and an opposition politician, but who left his party in a difficult situation after having spent its objectives at its expense. He said in the interview that the number of Algerian martyrs does not exceed 400,000 “victims” without using the word martyr, basing his words on a statement by the former French president, General de Gaulle.

The questions of the journalist of the right-wing magazine “Le Point” were disgustingly biased against the Algerian state, such as describing the number of one and a half million martyrs as a “false number”. However, the interlocutor who is considered by some of his supporters as a representative of the democratic movement, did not take into account the Algerian diet, at least because whoever makes such descriptions is French, and this is enough to respond to him, but he preferred to follow the arguments of this journalist who seemed to come to settle accounts related to the disappointment of colonial France with an Algerian who is not like other Algerians., who rise up when they feel insulted by their revolutionary pride, inscribed with the pure blood of millions of glorious Martyrs.

Said Sadi should have stopped the French journalist’s attack on the Algerian authorities, even if he was opposed to them, as he claims, at least on the grounds that this insult came from one of the satiated French and defenders of heinous colonial practices, because between Algeria and France there are rivers of blood and mountains of skulls, but the man sold his conscience the day he divorced Algeria and decided to settle in France, benefiting from a comfortable retirement from what he won in Algeria thanks to the political role entrusted to him.

Whoever reads the interview of the historic founder of the Rally for Culture and Democracy (RCD) feels that he is settling political scores with an authority that made him lose his virginity and domesticated him when it included him in the government and then kicked him out, while he presented himself as an opposition politician and an impeccable democrat.

Said Sadi’s questioning of the number of martyrs of the National Liberation Revolution is nothing but a new case to add to the case of this politician who later turned out to be a mere sycophant of some of his godfathers in power and an outlet for what was dictated to him, and the words of his companion in the party, Noureddine Ait Hammouda, who revealed to the public, through sound and image, the privileges that Sadi was receiving with the blessing of some of the men in power, in return for the political role he was playing.