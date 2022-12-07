Samuel Eto’o Holds Algerian Federation Responsible For Any Serious Drift In The future

The President of the Cameroonian Football Association, Samuel Eto’o, published a letter of apology for the incident of his assault on an Algerian YouTuber in Qatar, just hours after it had turned into a rich material for the international media, which reported the video of the assault on a large scale.

Samuel Eto’o assaulted an Algerian Internet content creator, last Monday, at Stadium 974, at the end of the Brazil-South Korea match of the 2022 World Cup, after the Algerian YouTuber asked him about the Gambian referee Bakary Gassama, who officiated the World Cup crucial tie between Algeria and Cameroon, and who was accused by the Algerian fans of wantonly “favoring” the Cameroonian national football team.

Samuel Eto’o published a statement on his official account on the social networking platform “Twitter” in French and English, whereby the former Spanish club Barcelona star presented his apology to the international fans for his bad behavior.

On the other hand, he vowed to the Algerian masses that he would respond to every provocation he would be exposed to in the future, while calling on the Algerian state and the Algerian Football Federation to put an end to these “provocations”, as he put it.

“After the Brazil-South Korea match at Stadium 974, I got into a violent quarrel with someone who appeared to be an Algerian fan,” Samuel Eto’o said in his statement, adding: “I feel very sorry for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not correspond to my personality. I apologize to the fans for this unfortunate incident.” The President of the Cameroon Federation continued in a way that contains a lot of challenge and provocation, according to observers, to the Algerian fans, when he said: “I pledge to continue to resist the continuous provocations and daily harassment on the part of some Algerian fans,” and added: “Since the match between Cameroon and Algeria in March 29th in Blida stadium, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence.”

Eto’o was also keen to point to the harassment that Cameroonian fans were subjected to, according to him, during the World Cup in Qatar from some fans of the Algerian national football team, and he stated: “During the World Cup in Qatar, Cameroon fans have been harassed by the Algerians for the same reason as well”, he claimed.

On the other hand, the former Chelsea club star stressed Cameroon’s eligibility to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of the “Greens”. Evidence that all attempts by the Algerian Federation to challenge the outcome of the Blida fixture were rejected,” he added.

Samuel Eto’o went further when he tried to hold the Algerian authorities responsible for another dangerous drift in the future, and wrote: “I ask the Algerian authorities and the Algerian Federation to assume their responsibilities by putting an end to this nefarious climate before the occurrence of a more serious tragedy.”

Before sending a message to the Algerian fans, he declared: “I hope that the Algerian fans will find peace and be able to overcome the shock of that painful exclusion that is now behind us”, he argued.