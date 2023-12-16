Sarkozy shamelessly re-sells his false positions for money in Rabat!

Birds of a same feather flock together. Burdened by corruption scandals and haunted by prison sentences, the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy arrived as a guest in the Kingdom of Morocco with a position in demand, namely to promote the thesis of autonomy in the occupied Sahrawi territories, which utterly lacks international legality.

The visit was aimed at promoting his old and new book, “The Time of Struggle,” but it had other goals, which were to stand with the perpetrator against the victim, and with the Moroccan regime in its violation of the legitimate rights of the Sahrawi people and the theft of their wealth. Sarkozy, who acted as if he was at home, did not add anything new, but rather repeated old things.

The former French president, who is still being prosecuted in his country for several corruption cases, said he was “convinced that Western Sahara is part of the Kingdom of Morocco. I have always defended this position and my position on this issue will remain firm… There is no other solution, Other than the solution offered by Morocco,” in a statement taken out of context and unrelated to the promotion of his latest book.

Sarkozy’s position has been known for many years, since his first year in the Elysee Palace. It was he who inspired the Moroccan regime to present the autonomy plan and promised to support it at the level of the UN Security Council. In fact, Sarkozy actively defended this faltering project throughout his time in power as Head of the French state, until he emerged defeated in the presidential elections that took place in 2012.

Sarkozy said in his intervention from the five-star Hassan Tower in Rabat, where he stayed at the expense of the Moroccan regime: “There is an exceptional love between France and Morocco,” but this love is only between him (Sarkozy) and the Moroccan regime, and not between France and the Moroccan regime, because Paris did not coordinate behind the calls of the French right to support the autonomy plan, and therefore Sarkozy took advantage of the circumstance to criticize the president of his country, Emmanuel Macron, for his lack of commitment alongside the leaders of some countries such as the United States of America and other European countries, as he claims.

The former French president did not clarify the nature of the “exceptional love” that exists between Rabat and Paris, and whether it is of the nature of the statement issued by the former French ambassador to the United States of America, François Delattre, in which he said: “Morocco is like a mistress with whom we have intercourse every night.” We do not necessarily like her, but we are obliged to defend her”.

As the prevailing Arab proverb says: “A thing does not come as a surprise”. It is not a surprise that a corrupt president is the guest of a regime that is plagued by corruption and plagued by scandals everywhere, such as buying the accounts of European representatives with money, the so-called “Morocco Gate” scandal, the “Pegasus” espionage scandal, and what is hidden is greater, and other scandals that there is not enough space to mention.

As for the right-wing politician who was forced to retire against his will, he is considered the worst of all French presidents, past and present. His involvement in corruption cases was proven, and therefore he was sentenced to three years in prison, including a valid year, in the “bugging case”, in which he tried to influence the judges to avoid… Sentence.

There are also many other corruption cases that are still under investigation, according to which Sarkozy was arrested in 2018 for more than thirty hours before the police, in what is known as the Sarkozy-Gaddafi case, which represented the financing of his electoral campaign with the money of the Libyan people, and there are many other cases that follow him and await investigation, similar to the “Pigmaillon” case, in which Sarkozy manipulated his campaign funds in the elections he lost in 2012.

Therefore, the love that exists between Sarkozy and the Moroccan Makhzen regime is a love based on a common denominator, the love of the corrupt for each other, and not a rapprochement imposed by human values and cleanliness.