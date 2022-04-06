Scam against Algerian Students: Investigation Extends to Ukraine

The Dean of the investigative judges at Algiers Dar Bida Court continued, on Wednesday, to hear the statements of the rest of the defendants in the file of fraud against students, so the main accused, “Z. Osama”, the owner of the “Future Gate” firm, was questioned and heard on the matter for the second time, after more than two months following the launch of the investigation into one of the largest fraud scandals involving stars and influencers on social media.

The information, which Echorouk possesses, indicates that the Dean of the investigative judges continues to take judicial measures that will ensure the proper conduct of the investigations into the file, so judicial delegations have been issued to the State of Ukraine within the framework of the investigation process in the case, before referring the file to trial before the primary court of felonies.

Previously, the accusation in the case file was directed against several well-known people on social networks and Instagram, led by Numidia Lazoul, Inas Abdali, Farouk Boujmeline nicknamed “Rifka” and the so-called “Aberkane Mohamed” known as “Stanley”, as they will face heavy charges related to the misdemeanour of a public scam against fans, money laundering using the facilities granted by an activity built within the framework of an organized criminal group, a felony of trafficking in persons committed by an organized criminal group of a transnational character, violating the legislation and regulation of exchange and movement of capital to and from abroad, in addition to the forgery and the use of a forger in Bank documents, forgery and the use of forger in administrative documents.