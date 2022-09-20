Seasonal Trips Start, And these Are The Prices For Umrah On The Occasion Of Al-Mawlid Ennabawi Echarif

This Wednesday, the first Umrah trips for the current season will be launched, 24 hours after the National Bureau of Hajj and Umrah released the list of tourist agencies involved in organizing, at a time when the stock exchange recorded the price of Umrah on the occasion of celebration of the Holy Prophet’s Birthday, Mohamed, God’s Peace and Blessings Be Upon Him, (AL MAWLID ENNABAWI ECHARIF), an increase of up to 25 million centimes (DA) for the economic Umrah.

According to “Echorouk’s” data, the first batch of Algerian pilgrims will depart on Wednesday evening from Houari Boumediene international Airport of Algiers towards the Holy Bekaa via Saudi Airlines, awaiting Air Algerie’s announcement of its program for Umrah flights, which is expected during the first week of next October.

In parallel, tourism and travel agencies have begun to receive requests for those wishing to perform Umrah, especially the Umrah of the Prophet’s birthday, which is only 15 days away, and that is only hours after the agencies obtained the green light from the relevant Diwan or office to organize Umrah trips.

Tourism and travel agencies have set its cost between 18 and 25 million centimes for the economic small pilgrimage, by calculating the ticket price, which, according to the agencies, settled in the range of 10 million centimes, which is the same price expected to be approved by Air Algerie, airline company which had previously been set at 9.8 million centimes during the last Hajj season.

This comes at a time when tourism and travel agencies wishing to organize Umrah have raised the problem of transferring money to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially since the latter had previously excluded Algeria from the electronic money transfer program, given that this pattern is new and intricate to control.

The decision to adopt this financial system by the Kingdom, just two days ago, put tourism and travel agencies in trouble, especially since financial transfers from Algeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia take more than 40 days, which is a long period for the agencies, as the Diwan of office and the services concerned demanded a radical solutions to the nagging problem of money transfers.

For reference, the Diwan announced, on Tuesday, the names of the 21 agencies involved in organizing Umrah for the 1444 season, as a statement made clear that the delivery of licenses came after the relevant agencies submitted files for accreditation request and carried out the nomination procedures through the Algerian portal for Umrah starting from the date of September 1, based on the conditions’ book of this process.

The Diwan of Hajj and Umrah indicated that its services continue to process and study the files of the candidate agencies, to enable them to obtain the license as soon as all procedures are completed, adding that the process continues until Sunday, October 16 for filing the files, and November 6 for granting licenses.

It is known that the Director-General of the Diwan or Office, Ahmed Souleimani, had supervised at the Diwan’s headquarters in the capital Algiers, the official launch process for the delivery of licenses to the agencies approved in organizing Umrah or small pilgrimage for the 1444 season, pending the final announcement of the list of agencies licensed to organize Umrah, with the latter demanding strict respect for the terms of the new book of conditions.