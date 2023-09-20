Security Services Foil Attempts to Bring in 900 Kilos of Skuff From Morocco

Joint detachments of the People’s National Army arrested, in coordination with various security services, 60 drug dealers, and foiled an attempt to bring in nine (9) quintals of skuff across the border with Morocco.

A statement by the Ministry of National Defense said that during the period from September 13 to 19, joint military detachments of the People’s National Army, in coordination with various security services, during operations across the military regions, arrested 60 drug dealers and thwarted attempts to bring 9 quintals and 70 kilograms of processed skuff across the border with Morocco, while 118,596 hallucinogenic pills were seized.



Six members of terrorist backup groups were also arrested during two separate operations across the national territory. At the same time, five homemade bombs were discovered and destroyed following a search and inspection operation in Tlemcen (western Algeria).



“In Tamanrasset, In Guezzam, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, and In Amenas (southern cities), detachments of the People’s National Army arrested 291 people and seized 46 vehicles, 124 electric generators, 115 pressure hammers, 03 metal detectors, and 130 quintals of a mixture of gold ore and stones, in addition to quantities of explosives, blasting equipment, and equipment used in illegal gold prospecting operations,” the Algerian Defence Ministry’s statement added.



“At the same time 57 other people were arrested, 14 hunting rifles, 80 quintals of tobacco, 235 tons of foodstuffs destined for smuggling and speculation, 15,512 units of various drinks, as well as 73,403 units of various fireworks, during separate operations across the national territory”, the statement continued.

In coordination with the National Gendarmerie and Customs, Border guards also thwarted attempts to smuggle quantities of fuel estimated at 11,851 litres in Tebessa, Souk Ahras and El Tarf (eastern Algeria).”

