Security Services Impose Stricter Identity Verification On Car Drivers

Coinciding with the summer season, the national gendarmerie and the police services tighten control and inspection of vehicle documents, especially insurance documents and the technical monitoring record, while obligating all owners of old vehicles upon purchase to change all documents, as violators are subject to judicial follow-up and a fine ranging from 25.000 and 40.000 Algerian dinars, with the possibility of placing the vehicle in the pound.

Echorouk sources revealed that the road security brigades and factions of the gendarmerie and police work day and night to deter transgressions and violations related to vehicle documents, which often cause bloody massacres on the roads, especially if the vehicles are not subject to technical control, as severe penalties will be imposed on the drivers, represented by a hefty fine of 3000 DZD. The judicial police officer can also place the vehicle in the pound, by Article 302 of Executive Decree 04-381, amended and supplemented, related to the organization of technical monitoring of cars.

The driver’s failure to present the technical control certificate is a Class 1 violation by Article 66 / A-3 of Law 01-14, and the vehicle can be stopped and put in the pound according to Article 289 of the amended and supplemented Executive Decree 04-381.

Security services have also tightened control of the extent of respect for the validity period of the permit to sell vehicles, with the field implementation of deterrent measures against those who fail to authorize the transfer of ownership, by imposing a fine ranging between 25,000 and 40,000 Algerian dinars, with the obligation of all owners of old vehicles when buying to change all documents related to the car like the insurance and the technical monitoring report immediately after the purchase process.

These strict measures were applied after security services discovered thousands of cases of forgery, fraud and impersonation of others, involving people who took advantage of the insurance documents and the technical monitoring certificate registered in the names of the real owners of the vehicles who found themselves brought before the judicial authorities as accused.

In this context, the security services dealt with several cases in which people were involved in serious traffic accidents and others who faced multiple charges even if they were not guilty, and the reason is that they sold their vehicles to the real suspects and refused to pass the car on technical control or reinsure it themselves.

According to Echorouk sources, new owners of used cars are obligated, if they purchase a used vehicle, to change its registration number immediately and change the grey card (registration certificate) by changing the owner’s name. They must also change the technical monitoring record on the new owner’s name even if the document is valid. It is the same procedure required for the insurance certificate. If there is a discrepancy between the personal information recorded in the grey card and the rest of the documents, i.e. the insurance and technical control certificates, the security authorities in charge of road security issue a violation report against the owner of the car and refer it to justice, and a fine will be imposed against that violation, which may reach 40.000 Algerian dinars.