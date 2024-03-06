Security Services Seize 707 Kg of Skuff on Morocco-Algeria Border

The Algerian Ministry of Defense announced the thwarting of attempts to bring 707 kg of skuff across the border with Morocco and arresting 77 drug dealers, within one week.

According to the army’s operational outcome from February 28 to March 5, 2024, joint detachments, in coordination with various security services, arrested 77 drug dealers during operations across the military regions.

Attempts to bring 707 kilograms of processed skuff across the border with Morocco were also thwarted, while 942,701 hallucinogens were seized.

Within the framework of countering terrorism, the terrorist named “Ch. Issa” surrendered to the military authorities in Bordj Badji Mokhtar (southern Algeria), in possession of a Kalashnikov submachine gun and a quantity of ammunition.

In the same context, detachments of the People’s National Army arrested 13 members of terrorist groups’ support and backup cells during separate operations across the country. At the same time, two traditional-made bombs were discovered and destroyed in Ain Defla (south-western Algiers) and Skikda (eastern Algeria).